Pair of teens stabbed outside of Bronx high school

Two teenagers have been hospitalized after being slashed with a knife outside of Harry S. Truman High School in the Bronx.

Authorities say that shortly before 2:30 p.m., a verbal argument between three people turned violent.

Two victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed, the boy in the neck and the face, the girl in the arm. Both were hospitalized, and their conditions are currently unknown.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed the pair is in police custody, their age is unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident.

