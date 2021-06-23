Pair of Queens anti-Muslim attacks leave woman with broken nose

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say attacked several men and women in Queens on Father's Day in what is being investigated as an anti-Muslim incident.

The pair of incidents happened within an hour of each other in South Ozone Park and Jamaica.

In the first attack, authorities say the suspect followed a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman while making anti-Muslim statements, before punching the man in the back and grabbing and tugging on the woman's hijab.

In the second attack, police say that the same suspect followed a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman while once again making anti-Muslim statements. He then attacked the woman, punching her multiple times in the face before running away.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The woman sustained a broken nose, along with small lacerations to her head and face and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement