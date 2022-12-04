Pair of armed robbers stole $10K from Queens smoke shop: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for two armed robbers wanted for stealing more than $10,000 in cash from a smoke shop in Queens.

Authorities say the robbery happened at around 2:30 a.m. at the Continental Smoke Shop on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills.

Police say two suspects entered the store and one pulled out a black gun and took $10,000 in cash from the register. He then fired a single shot at the floor before both suspects fled in a black vehicle to parts unknown.

The car used by two suspects wanted for robbing a smoke shop in Queens.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as two men, roughly in their 20s.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie sweater, black sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue surgical facemask, and carrying a black book bag.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black hoodie sweater with multi-color letters on the hood, black pants, yellow sneakers, yellow gloves, and a blue surgical facemask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.