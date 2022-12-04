NYPD officers shoot suspect after police chase in the Bronx

article

A man was wounded after a police chase spanning two boroughs ended in a brief shootout in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

According to the NYPD, at around 11:45 p.m., officers responding to a car break-in in Manhattan saw a second car driving recklessly.

Officers ran the plates of the second car and discovered it had been stolen. Police then began to chase the car into the Bronx to around 161st Street and Summit Avenue.

Two suspects got out of the car a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. One of them was apprehended and the other exchanged shots with officers as he fled, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a briefing early Sunday.

A police helicopter spotted the 39-year-old man about 10 minutes later in a marshy area near the Major Deegan Expressway, and he was struck during a second exchange of gunfire, Chell said.

Police did not say how many times the man was struck or provide his name.

Chell said officers immediately provided "life-saving" aid on the side of the highway.

No officers were injured.

With the Associated Press.