'Paint': Owen Wilson plays Bob Ross-type, took art classes in preparation

Bob Ross changed public television, teaching viewers the "Joy of Painting" for nearly 10 years. Now, Ross and his "pretty little trees" have inspired a new fictional character, Carl Nargle, in the comedy "Paint."

The eclectic Nargle is played by Owen Wilson, who told FOX 5's Ryan Kristafer that he took painting lessons to prepare to play the artist.

"For this movie I did some sort of classes, and it does make you feel good… something very soothing about it," Wilson explained.

Wilson admitted he was aware of Bob Ross growing up.

"What I find interesting, sort of a testament to what we’re talking about, is how you’ll see kids today wearing Bob Ross t-shirts today. I think it’s doing something creative and his encouraging, supportive outlook on things feels good," Wilson said. "It’s like having a good teacher. We all remember having a good teacher. Bob Ross was a great teacher."

Wilson doesn’t find many similarities between acting and painting beyond the creative expression. But we can compare and contrast Wilson’s iconic hair to that of his character’s Bob Ross-like wig.

"I think it’s obvious that Carl Nargle takes the cake," Wilson said of the wig. "Looking at the poster here… what I couldn’t have of accomplished if I had had a mane like Carl Nargle."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Owen Wilson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' "Paint" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

"We filmed in Saratoga Springs, and I would forget that I looked sort of funny, because I didn’t look funny to me anymore," Wilson continued. "We would just be walking around town, and I felt I was getting good feedback. So maybe this is a look we need to bring back."

Watch the entire interview with Owen Wilson for "Paint," and you can watch the movie in theaters now.