'Paddock walls are down': First full look at Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster

The construction walls surrounding Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster came down on Tuesday morning, giving excited fans a closer look at the highly anticipated attraction.

Universal has been offering sneak peeks at the upcoming ride for several months. Photos and videos posted online show the twists and turns awaiting theme parks guests when the attraction opens this summer.

"PADDOCK WALLS ARE DOWN YA'LL!" Michael Carelli tweeted.

Carelli shared photos and videos with FOX 35 News of the VelociCoaster and the new merchandise guests can snatch up.

The outside of the ride is surrounded by paddock walls as seen in the movies. Another video shows actors dressed as Owen and Claire with Blue the raptor behind them. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard play the characters in the blockbuster franchise.

New merchandise being released includes T-shirts, socks, and mugs that are reportedly double-sided listing the coaster's stats.

The rollercoaster, which will be located in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure, is said to feature more than 4,700 feet of track and reaches heights of up to 155 feet.

Universal Orlando Resort described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

According to Universal Orlando Resort, be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Recently released video revealed the ride seats with bright LED lights and no shoulder restraint.

"This is going to flip you upside down with nothing but a lap bar and physics holding you into your seat," Kubersky added. "The ride is going to have two high-speed launches and from what I hear at least one of them is going to have special effects involving velociraptors," said Kubersky.

The VelociCoaster is set to open in the summer of 2021.

