Pack of robbers wanted for series of violent attacks in Queens

Police in New York are looking for help catching a group of teens or young men wanted for a series of Queens robberies, some of them violent.

The NYPD says they are taking place in the Jamaica neighborhood. At least five incidents have been connected.

They released a surveillance video of some of the people wanted for questioning and release details of the incidents.

The first one took place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., in front of 91-21 173rd Street. A 48-year-old man was walking when he was approached by a group of approximately four unidentified males in their teens or early 20s.

One of them, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, pulled a knife and demanded the victim's wallet. The individuals pushed him to the ground, took his wallet from his pocket, and then they took off on foot heading eastbound on Jamaica Avenue. The victim was not hurt. The wallet stolen contained $360 and multiple credit/debit cards.

Then, at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in front of 90-38 171st. Street, a 60-year-old man was walking on 171 Street when he was approached by a group of approximately three unidentified males in their teens or early 20s.

They punched the victim in the head multiple times, knocking him unconscious. They took the victim's Samsung phone and $35 and then took off on foot heading northbound on 171st. Street. The victim suffered a head injury and EMS took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Queens in stable condition.

The third incident took place at about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021. A 61-year-old man was standing at the corner of 90th Avenue and 168th Street when he was approached by a group of approximately four males in their teens or early 20s.

They punched him in the head and snatched his wallet containing $1,670 and his iPhone 7. They then took off on foot. The victim sustained a minor injury to his head.

Another robbery took place about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, in front of 89-26 168th Place. A 41-year-old man was getting out of his car when he was approached by a group of approximately three unidentified males in their teens or early 20s.

One of them punched the man as the others grabbed $240, his ID, credit/debit cards, and his TLC license. They then took off on foot heading northbound on 168 Place. The victim was not hurt.

The final incident took place just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. An 81-year-old man was walking near the corner of 9th Avenue and 171 Street when he was approached by a group of approximately three unidentified males in their teens or early 20s.

One of them punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. They then punched and kicked the victim and forcibly grabbed his wallet, ripping his clothing. They took off on foot heading southbound on 172th Street toward Jamaica Avenue.

The victim sustained injuries to his head. EMS took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Queens in stable condition. The wallet contained $740, a debit card, identification, and lotto tickets.