Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in the Bronx

Two men are dead after a pair of overnight shootings in the Edenwald section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, 28-year-old Dennis Neal was found just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night with a gunshot wound to his chest after police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting on East 229 Drive South near the Edenwald Houses.

Neal was taken to Montefiore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later, just before 3 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting just over a half-mile away on Boston Road. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man who had been shot in his chest and right leg.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

