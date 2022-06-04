Teenage girl killed in shooting at Phoenix strip mall, 8 others injured

A teenage girl died and eight others were injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 10th Avenue and Hatcher overnight, according to Phoenix police.

About 100 people had reportedly gathered for some kind of party when police say a fight broke out between multiple groups just after 1 a.m. on June 4. It escalated into a series of shootings inside the building, in the parking lot, and on the street.

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as they fled the area," police said.

The unidentified 14-year-old teenager died from her injuries at the hospital.

Two women are in life-threatening condition and five men and a teenage boy were also shot but are expected to be OK.

The shooter has not been caught, and no suspect description was given out.

Hatcher Road was closed between 12th Avenue to 7th Avenue throughout the morning. There was no estimated time to reopen.

Scene of a mass shooting investigation in north Phoenix.