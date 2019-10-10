Over a dozen alleged Trinitarios gang members indicted

Fifteen alleged members of the “Los Sures” subset of the Trinitarios street gang were indicted on Thursday, accused of carrying out multiple brutal attacks in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan that involved knives, batons and machetes.

Sources told FOX 5 NY that the arrests stems from the investigation surrounding the murder of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz.

During the arraignment for defendant Drayal Perez Deaza, known as “Cobra,” the Assistant District Attorney told the judge that Deaza was caught on surveillance video attacking a victim. He then allegedly admitted he wanted to “…slice the victim’s head open like a piece of bread.”

According to the ADA, Deaza also said he intended on going to another victim’s home to “show him the machete filled with blood.”

The NYPD said that there were two brutal attacks in October and November of 2017 involving at least 20 members of Los Sures. In all, five victims suffered serious injuries and some were left for dead, but survived.

All of the suspects arrested on Thursday have pleaded not guilty. They are all due back in court in December.