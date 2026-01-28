Over 60 people arrested during anti-ICE protest inside Hilton lobby: Details

The Brief 66 protesters were arrested after occupying the lobby of a Tribeca Hilton Garden Inn during a loud, prolonged demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Demonstrators blocked entrances, chanted and refused to disperse for nearly 45 minutes as they demanded Hilton stop housing ICE agents. Mayor Mamdani praised both the protesters and NYPD, saying the demonstration ended without violence while condemning ICE as a "rogue agency."



More than six dozen demonstrators were arrested Tuesday night after occupying the lobby of a Tribeca hotel during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What we know:

Police said 66 people moved into the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn at 39 Avenue of the Americas around 6 p.m., chanting, blowing whistles and waving signs as they demanded that the hotel stop accommodating ICE agents.

"ICE is a rogue agency that has repeatedly carried out cruel, inhumane, and lawless raids and arrests of American citizens." — Statement from spokesperson for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: NYPD officers arrest immigration rights activists after a sit-in at the Hilton Garden Inn on January 27, 2026 in New York City. Various human rights organizations and immigration rights activists took over the lobby o Expand

Officers say the crowd blocked pedestrian access and repeatedly refused orders to disperse for roughly 45 minutes.

According to officials, the protesters took over the lobby, obstructed pedestrian traffic in and out of the location, and they refused to leave.

Dig deeper:

At least 64 people were issued summonses for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Two others were issued desk appearance tickets on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: NYPD officers arrest immigration rights activists after a sit-in at the Hilton Garden Inn on January 27, 2026 in New York City. Various human rights organizations and immigration rights activists took over the lobby o Expand

The demonstration was one of several nationwide sparked by recent fatal shootings and controversial enforcement actions involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis that have ignited outrage and mobilized activists against ICE tactics.

Tens of thousands of protesters have marched in cities across the country after confrontations there involving federal officers, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both U.S. citizens killed by immigration agents during enforcement operations.

Why the Hilton?

Why you should care:

The Hilton location in Manhattan appeared to be targeted after the hotel chain dropped a Minneapolis franchise that had banned immigration agents from its property ahead of a federal enforcement deployment, according to local reporting.

Mamdani responds

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 27: Anti-ICE protesters occupy the Hilton Garden Inn on Sixth Avenue in Tribeca, Manhattan, holding signs that call for the hotel to stop housing federal immigration enforcement agents on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, N Expand

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised both the demonstrators’ right to protest and the NYPD’s handling of the situation.

"Mayor Mamdani commends the protestors who exercised their right to protest against ICE today. As he has said, ICE is a rogue agency that has repeatedly carried out cruel, inhumane, and lawless raids and arrests of American citizens. The Mayor is also pleased with the NYPD’s response to the protest and that today’s demonstration concluded without violence."

Police said no injuries were reported.