Over 300 California recall election ballots discovered in suspect's vehicle alongside gun, drugs

Torrance Police recovered more than 300 unopened California recall election ballots inside the vehicle of a suspect who was found passed out in his car at a 7-Eleven parking lot, along with a gun and drugs, authorities said Monday.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the election ballots ended up in the suspect’s vehicle and what their intent was in having them.

Torrance Police officers arrested the male suspect on Aug. 17 and charged him with numerous weapons, narcotics and forgery charges. The suspect's name was not released.

Credit: Torrance Police

In addition to the ballots, authorities found a loaded firearm, Xanax pills, methamphetamine, thousands of pieces of mail, a scale and multiple California driver's licenses and credit cards in other individuals’ names.

Authorities said that those who were identified through their investigation will be receiving a new election ballot.

This incident is not believed to be tied to any additional thefts of election ballots.

Police said the case is currently being investigated in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit.

Torrance Police asked residents to report any suspicious activity surrounding any elections at 310-328-3456.

