Over $20K worth of cash, jewelry stolen in Queens home invasion

The NYPD is searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Queens on Friday.

According to authorities, one of the suspects arrived at the home of the victim, a 48-year-old woman living on Hadon Street just before noon and said he was there to deliver flowers.

When the woman opened the door, the suspect pushed her to the ground and struck her in the face with an unknown object.

Two more suspects then appeared from two nearby vehicles and the trio then ransacked the home before escaping with roughly $20,000 in jewelry and clothing.

One of three suspects wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

The victim was taken by EMS to Northwell Health, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition with injuries to her face and ear.

The suspects are described by police as all being dark-skinned men between the ages of 20-25 years old and standing between 5'4 and 5'7". All were last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.