Over 20 people, mostly children, exposed to toxic chemicals at NJ pool

Nearly two dozen people were sickened and several had to be hospitalized after being exposed to toxic chemicals at a pool in Parsippany on Friday.

The frightening moment happened at Glacier Hills Pool Club. Most of the victims were children taking part in early-morning swim classes.

Coaches and parents nearby noticed that some of the children were having respiratory issues, and realized that the children were swimming in a vapor cloud.

Police say that the cloud was a mixture of pool chemicals, which combined after a pool pump malfunctioned.

At least six victims had to be taken to a nearby hospital with inhalation injuries, those injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The pool remains closed and the incident is under further investigation.

