Over 2 dozen hospitalized following Brooklyn apartment fire

A fire at an apartment building in Borough Park, Brooklyn, sent 27 people to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

Twelve units and 60 emergency responders in total responded to the scene of the fire at 1270 54th Street between 132nd and 12th Avenues, just after 7:10 a.m. The fire was under control about an hour later.

Officials say that the fire started on the first floor of the four-story building. This video from the Citizen app captured the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.