Oscars 2025 winners: See the full list

The Brief "Anora" dominated the 2025 Oscars, winning best picture, best director for Sean Baker, and best actress for Mikey Madison. Adrien Brody won best actor for The Brutalist, while Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin took home supporting acting awards.



"Anora" was crowned the best picture on Sunday at the 97th annual Academy Awards, as well as a host of other awards – including Mikey Madison's best lead actress win.

Adrien Brody, meanwhile, took home his second leading man Oscar for "The Brutalist," while Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on "A Real Pain" and Zoe Saldaña won for her work in "Emilia Pérez."

"Flow" won for best animated feature film, while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on "Wicked."

Oscars 2025 winners

Complete List:

Here are the winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best picture "Anora"

Best Actor Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Best Actress Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Director Sean Baker, "Anora"

Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best Supporting Actor Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

International Film "I'm Still Here"

Documentary Feature "No Other Land"

Original Screenplay "Anora," Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay "Conclave," Peter Straughan

Original Score "The Brutalist," Daniel Blumberg

Original Song "El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"

Animated Film "Flow"

Visual Effects "Dune: Part Two"

Costume Design "Wicked," Paul Tazewell

Cinematography "The Brutalist," Lol Crawley

Documentary Short Film "The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best Sound "Dune: Part Two"

Production Design "Wicked"

Makeup and Hairstyling "The Substance"

Film Editing "Anora," Sean Baker

Live Action Short Film "I’m Not a Robot"

Animated Short Film "In the Shadow of the Cypress"