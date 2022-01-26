Oscar Rosales arrested: Suspect in Houston murder of Pct. 5 corporal has bond denied

Oscar Rosales, the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office Corporal Charles Galloway, was arrested in Mexico, authorities confirm.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with Mexican authorities, arrested Rosales without incident in Ciudad Acuña, which is located on the border with Del Rio, Texas.

Rosales, 51, was brought back to Harris County just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in Corporal Galloway’s own handcuffs. He was then taken to the Harris County Jail.

We're told Rosales also made his appearance in Probable Cause Court late Wednesday night where a judge denied his bond. While in court, a masked Rosales was heard saying he knew there was a metaphorical target on his back due to his crime.

"Right here, all the officers and the security guard…if they want to try [sic] kill me right here, they can do it, whatever, I don't care," he said. "Everybody right here in this room is waiting for the chance to hurt me."

Corporal Charles Galloway (Photo: Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office)

Authorities say Corporal Galloway, 47, was shot and killed on Sunday morning in southwest Houston while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The deadly shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut.

According to the constable’s office, the driver exited the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Corporal Galloway’s patrol car.

Corporal Galloway was struck multiple times, and he died at the scene.

Corporal Galloway joined Pct. 5 in 2009. He most recently served in the Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer.

Funeral services for Corporal Galloway will be held on February 1 at 10 a.m.

Manhunt for Oscar Rosales

During a news conference on Monday, Houston police identified Rosales as the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of Corporal Galloway.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on "everybody to get into the fight of finding him."

"We're working with every law enforcement, federal, local, airports to bus stations, every part of our border in Texas. We need the eyes and the ears of all of our citizens to help us bring this suspect in custody," Chief Finner said on Monday.

A reward of up to $60,000 was being offered for information leading to Rosales' arrest.

2 charged with tampering with evidence

Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, left, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, right, are charged with felony tampering with evidence in the murder of Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy Corporal Charles Galloway.

According to court documents, Rosales' common-law wife Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, and her brother Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, are accused of tampering with a vehicle involved in the deadly shooting.

They are both charged with felony tampering with evidence. Their bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday.

If they are released on bond, they will be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring.

In a statement, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said immigration detainers were lodged Tuesday with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for Reina and Henri, and a detainer was also lodged on Wednesday with the Val Verde County Detention Center for Rosales.

The statement reads, "On Jan. 25, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office lodged immigration detainers with the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, a 42-year-old noncitizen from Mexico, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, a 40-year-old noncitizen from El Salvador, after they were both arrested by the Houston Police Department (HPD) for allegedly tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

On Jan. 26, U.S. immigration officials lodged a detainer with the Val Verde County Detention Center in Del Rio, Texas, on Jose Oscar Rosales, a 50-year-old citizen of El Salvador, following his arrest in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico, for capital murder. Rosales previously illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at unknown location without inspection or parole by U.S. immigration officials and later fled to Mexico after allegedly murdering a Harris County (Texas) Constables Office deputy."