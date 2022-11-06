Original 'Superman' costume worn by Christopher Reeve sold for $350K

article

The Superman costume Christopher Reeve wore in the 1978 film about the superhero has been sold at auction for $350,000.

The complete outfit contains a tunic, cape, belt, a pair of trunks, leggings, and boots.

The stretchy blue nylon material is also custom-woven and has the classic Superman "S" and shield on the chest and tunic.

Propstore Auction, the costume seller says it is in good condition, although there were aging and some minor wear issues.

The buyer of the costume is unidentified.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters