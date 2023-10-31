Watch: Scottish organist plays 'Friends' theme to honor actor Matthew Perry

As tributes continue pouring in for Matthew Perry, an organist remembered the late actor through a musical performance.

The organist played the theme tune from the popular sitcom "Friends," which Perry starred in, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland.

Katie Macfarlane, shared a video with the social news platform Storyful that captured Paul Carroll’s rendition of the tune on Oct. 30 during the museum’s daily organ recital.

"Emotional moment today in @KelvingroveArt museum when the organist played the Friends theme tune during daily organ recital," Macfarlane wrote on Twitter.

Perry, who played the part of Chandler Bing in the hit series that aired from 1994 to 2004, died unexpectedly on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

Law enforcement sources said Perry was found dead in a hot tub at a house in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday. The authorities stated he appeared to have died due to drowning, FOX News reported.

