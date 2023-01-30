Oregon suspect accused of torturing women is using dating apps to lure victims, evade capture: police

article

Oregon police warned the public this week, that a suspect accused of torturing women is using dating apps to lure victims and evade capture, according to reports.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, remains on the run as detectives and fugitive apprehension teams continue to follow and investigate leads, the Grants Pass Police Department said in a press release.

On Thursday, the department, with the help of the Oregon State Police, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, and federal partners executed a search warrant at a residence in Wolf Creek, Oregon to arrest Foster for attempted murder.

Foster has since been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after trying to kill a victim in Grants Pass while "intentionally torturing" her and secretly confining her "in a place where she was not likely to be found," Josephine County District Attorney Joshua Eastman wrote in a court document.

Before moving to Oregon, Foster held his former girlfriend captive in her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks.

The Associated Press obtained a Las Vegas police report that stated the girlfriend had been forced to eat lye, was choked to the point of unconsciousness, and suffered broken ribs, two black eyes and injuries from being bound at the wrists and ankles.

Foster was arrested by SWAT on the day the Las Vegas girlfriend escaped, and was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery. But he reached a deal with the Clark County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence in August 2021.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison but served less than 200 days because of the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial.

Last Tuesday, Grant Pass police responded to reports of an assault, where they found a woman who was bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Foster, police said, was identified as the suspect and fled the scene before officers arrived.

When the search warrant was executed on Thursday, officers arrested Tina Marie Jones, 68, of Wolf Creek for hindering prosecution and she was jailed at the Josephine County Jail.

The search also resulted in several pieces of evidence including Foster’s 2008 Nissan Sentra.

Investigators revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating apps to lure unsuspecting individuals who may either assist in his ability to evade police or become his next victim, police noted.

"The Grants Pass Police Department wants the community to be extra safe while this predator is still at large and also advises that anyone assisting Ben Foster with his escape will face potential prosecution," the department said.

In another press release on Sunday, the department said Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving or dying his beard and hair. It asked the public to pay attention to Foster’s facial structure and eyes since those are "very difficult to change."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department’s Tip-Line at 541-237-5607. Information leading to Foster’s arrest and prosecution could be eligible for a $2,500 reward, offered by the department.

