Oprah tour to feature Michelle Obama, JLo, the Rock

Oprah Winfrey’s going on tour, and she’s bringing a rock-star lineup with her, including former first lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will also include guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.

On the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with the superstars, first with Gaga on January 4, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The nine-city tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap the tour on March 7 in Denver with BFF Gayle King.

In addition to the celebrity interviews, each full-day wellness event will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a pre-show dance party; a WW-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations.