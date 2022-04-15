Online puppy scams on the rise

article

As the pandemic raged across the world, many Americans went looking for a furry friend to provide companionship during those long weeks of isolation. However, criminals and scammers have begun taking attempting to take advantage of the desire to provide animals with new forever homes.

The Better Business Bureau recently reported that 35% of all online shopping scams reported to them in 2021 were "pet scams." Another study found that, from January through October of 2021, "there were 165% more puppy scams in the U.S. than during the same period in pre-pandemic 2019."

According to The Guardian, Google has filed a lawsuit against one alleged fraudster for running a fake puppy scam that used fake websites, Gmail accounts, and Google Voice phone numbers to pretend to sell purebred puppies that didn't exist.

Google claims that the defendant, based in Cameroon, is responsible for "perpetrating a puppy fraud scheme to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic for personal gain while taking advantage of unsuspecting and vulnerable victims".

The lawsuit is the company's first consumer protection lawsuit and says it is suing the defendant for financial damages, citing harm to Google's relationship with its users and damage to its reputation.

According to the suit, the scam used "alluring photos of purebred puppies" along with "testimonials from supposedly satisfied customers" to trick unsuspecting victims.

The New York Times reported that similar schemes "exploded" during the pandemic, as scammers capitalized on people's loneliness during lockdowns.

"People are sitting alone, and they want the company of an animal," Paul Brady, who runs PetScams.com, told the Times, recalling one woman who spent $25,000 attempting to purchase a Pomeranian puppy.

Currently, Americans have roughly 108 million dogs, a number that increased by 9 million during the pandemic. Around 70% of Americans say they own a pet.

If you are looking to get a dog, experts warn never to purchase an animal online. Instead, meet the pet in person before paying any money, and research the cost of a pet and the seller. Alternatively, visit a local shelter or animal rescue and speak with the staff there to find a real-life dog in need of a furever home.