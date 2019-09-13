One woman's story of homelessness and hope in NYC

Debbie Dennis was born on January 1, 1961 at Metropolitan Hospital, but her mother could not care for her and abandoned her. By age four, Debbie was put into foster care with a family in Mount Vernon, where she was sexually abused by her foster mother’s son.

“I was about four years old. I told my foster mother what happened but nothing was done, I guess she didn’t report it to the agency,” Dennis said.

FOX 5 NY’s Raegan Medgie met up with Debbie to discuss her life, its various ups and downs, and how she has managed to survive and choose gratitude through it all.