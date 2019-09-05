One school's work to create educated and independent students with autism

In 1924, the Anderson Center for Autism has been around since 1924, when it began as a school for problematic children. Now, the school, located 70 miles north of New York City accepts students with autism as young as 5 and as old as 21.

Currently, 140 students live on-campus, taking classes and participating in activities both on-campus and in nearby Rhinebeck.

"We provide high-quality care and we prepare them for an independent life," said Patrick Paul CEO and Executive Director of the Anderson Center for Autism.

Many of the center's students are non-verbal and have behavioral challenges.

The Anderson Center uses applied behavioral analysis, along with techniques and interventions that use reinforcement to teach students the skills they need to strive and be independent.

Parents do not have to pay a dime to have their child attend the Anderson Center, which is a nonprofit organization that receives most of its funding from school districts and counties.

If you'd like to learn more about the program, visit AndersonCenterForAutism.org.