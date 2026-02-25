One Piece trading cards valued at thousands of dollars stolen, NYPD reports
QUEENS - The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly has stolen One Piece trading cards valued at thousands of dollars.
Trading card theft
What we know:
The first incident, reported to the NYPD on Feb. 19, involved three unidentified individuals. The three, two men and a woman, arranged to meet a 42-year-old man through Facebook Marketplace to trade One Piece trading cards near Corona and Saultell Avenue in Queens.
One of the two men reportedly struck the victim with a glass bottle as the other man and woman forcibly removed his jacket.
All three fled on foot with the trading cards, which are valued at $4,500.
The second incident, which was reported to the police on Feb. 20, involved an unidentified man entering a residential home located near Van Doren Street and Saultell Avenue.
He allegedly stole packages containing One Piece trading cards valued at $30,000 before fleeing.
What you can do:
Officers are asking that anyone with information potentially pertinent to these incidents call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS.
Images depicting the sought individual are at the top of the article.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.