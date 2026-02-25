One Piece trading cards valued at thousands of dollars stolen, NYPD reports

article

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly has stolen One Piece trading cards valued at thousands of dollars.

Trading card theft

What we know:

The first incident, reported to the NYPD on Feb. 19, involved three unidentified individuals. The three, two men and a woman, arranged to meet a 42-year-old man through Facebook Marketplace to trade One Piece trading cards near Corona and Saultell Avenue in Queens.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: View of the Monkey D. Luffy float is seen at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

One of the two men reportedly struck the victim with a glass bottle as the other man and woman forcibly removed his jacket.

All three fled on foot with the trading cards, which are valued at $4,500.

The second incident, which was reported to the police on Feb. 20, involved an unidentified man entering a residential home located near Van Doren Street and Saultell Avenue.

He allegedly stole packages containing One Piece trading cards valued at $30,000 before fleeing.

What you can do:

Officers are asking that anyone with information potentially pertinent to these incidents call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS.

Images depicting the sought individual are at the top of the article.