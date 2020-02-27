One person killed in Jersey City construction site accident

One person was killed in a construction site accident at the Stadium Plaza shopping mall in Jersey City, sources told FOX 5 News.

There were unconfirmed reports of a trench collapse at Route 440 and Kellogg Street at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted, according to sources.

The shopping plaza is home to an Acme supermarket, Wendy's restaurant, pizzeria, and other stores.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.