One of last living Tuskegee Airmen celebrates 101 birthday in Bethesda

A major milestone for one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen.

Brigadier General Charles McGee, is celebrating his one hundred and one birthday Monday.

There was a special celebration for him Sunday at his Bethesda home with family and friends. Last year for his 100 birthday, he flew a jet.

General McGee flew four hundred and nine successful missions over three wars -- World war II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He holds one of the highest combat totals and longest active duty careers of any Air Force fighter pilot in history.