One injured after drive-by shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in Crown Heights on Thursday night that left one man injured.

According to authorities, an unidentified car slowly approached a residential building at 1119 Saint Marks Avenue before someone sitting in the back seat of the car began shooting in the direction of a group of people standing in front of the building.

A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks before the vehicle fled the location.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County by EMS, where he was treated and released.

The NYPD has released surveillance video of the suspect car, describing it as a dark four-door sedan with a blue rear license plate, or a blue light around the license plate. The vehicle had no rims, hub caps or front license plate.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.