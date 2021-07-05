One dead, two injured after Long Island shooting
NEW YORK - Police on Long Island say a shooting at a holiday block party left one man dead and two others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Nassau County police say it happened about 7:30 p.m. on Hudson Ave. in Roosevelt.
They say a fight broke out between two groups at the party. Someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.
A 27-year-old man from Hempstead died at the scene. A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale was listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital. A 21-year-old Hempstead man was in stable condition.
The names of the victims were not released.
Police had not made any arrests and were asking for tips from the public.
