One suspect critical after police-involved shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD

A police chase involving an allegedly stolen vehicle ended in a police-involved shooting in East New York on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say two people are in custody, and one suspect was shot by police and is currently in critical condition.

What we know:

Police say officers spotted a stolen car on the Belt Parkway and began pursuing the vehicle. The chase ended near Seaview Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.

According to police sources, the vehicle came to a stop at that intersection, where officers confronted the suspects. Two individuals were taken into custody. One suspect was shot by police and is listed in critical condition.

What's next:

Police have not yet released the identities of the individuals involved or further details about the events leading up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what actions led to police opening fire.

The Belt Parkway is currently closed as police investigate the incident.