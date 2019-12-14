On final play, Newtown wins state football title on anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

The Newtown High School Nighthawks scored a dramatic last-second touchdown to win the state football title for the first time since 1992 on the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Video filmed by Pete Paguaga from GameTimeCT captures the final moments of the game, which Newtown won 13-7 on a 36-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play.

Twenty-six people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on December 14, 2012, when Adam Lanza began shooting students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle. It is the second-deadliest mass shooting at a US school.