Omer Neutra: Long Island man's body returned after Hamas attack

The Brief Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old from Long Island, was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. His body has been returned to Israel for burial. Neutra's family has been advocating for his return.



Omer Neutra's body has finally been returned to Israel for a proper burial after being held hostage since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Family's relentless advocacy

What they're saying:

The Mid Island Y Jewish Community Center posted about Neutra's return on Facebook Sunday.

"For so long the Neutras lived in the impossible — waiting for certainty, holding out hope, carrying the endless ache of not knowing," the post reads. "As they wrote in their Jerusalem Post OpEd, they ‘fought with everything’ they ‘have for what no parent should ever have to fight for.’"

"They will now be able to bury Omer with the dignity he deserves. Omer has returned to the land he loved and served," the post goes on. "His parents’ and brother’s courage and resolve have touched the hearts of countless people around the world."

In a post shared on X, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said that "Omer’s loved ones have advocated fiercely for him and now, his body has finally been returned for proper burial. May his memory be a blessing."