What is Olympic breaking? 20-year-old heads to the 2024 Summer Games in hopes of medaling

Four new events will debut at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France.

Logan Edra, 20, better known as b-girl, 'Logistx', is an Olympic hopeful for a first at the games—and one with New York roots—break dancing.

"I do feel that I deserve it—and I feel that I deserve it because of everything I do and how hard I worked," says the 2021 BC One World Champion, adding, "Honestly, I do get emotional thinking about going to the Paris Olympics to represent breaking—to represent myself and represent Hip Hop—because it's such a big platform."

Breaking is also the first dance sport ever to compete on this stage.

"It's like an all-encompassing dance form. It's athletic, but it's also artistic and it's musical. It's not gymnastics, but it's kind of like if gymnastics was a dance and had a hip-hop vibe and energy to it."

Next up for Logan is the Olympic qualifier series in the late spring—which would be a battle-a-day.

"What it amazing opportunity and an honor—I feel pretty confident. So yeah, I'm excited."

It's been a long journey for the San Diego native who first started breaking when she was eight years old.

"As a young Asian female but even outside of that—I think breaking is so difficult. I'm like, 'Who would want to throw their bodies on the ground and spin on their head every single day?' I don't know how or why I would feel like this or wanting to do it, but there's just something about it spiritually that I feel connected to."

The breaking competition will comprise two events—one for men and one for women—where 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will go head to head in solo battles.

"Every time a little girl comes up to me and is like, 'you inspire me or like I'm your biggest fan' or something like that—it's crazy because I still feel like I am still in touch with that little girl within my younger self."

The breaking events will take place on August 9th and 10th at La Concorde Urban Park.

Surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing will also be added to this years Games.