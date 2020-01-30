Oklahoma man arrested in death of man found in Upper East Side apartment

UPDATE: The NYPD announced the arrest Friday of a man from Oklahoma in connection with the death of Kenneth Savinsky, 64, of the Upper East Side.

Alex Ray Scott, 24, of Tulsa was charged with murder, five counts of grand larceny and five counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Savinski was found dead and lying face down with a head wound inside his apartment on Jan. 29.

Cops responded to a 911 call at 120 East 83rd Street. It was not clear who contacted the police.

Once they arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with a head wound inside apartment 1 D.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

Advertisement