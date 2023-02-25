Eight people stabbed at Oklahoma bar

Eight people were stabbed overnight at a night club in Oklahoma City.

Police say it started at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a bar in the city’s Bricktown district. Police officers were posted outside the club as part of security protocols and witnessed a large fight break out.

Several injured people walked out of the club onto the sidewalk, and two were "bleeding profusely," police said. Officers applied tourniquets to stop the loss of blood.

Police said eight people were injured in the stabbings, with two in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police said it’s still unclear what led to the fight.