What happened to Offset: See latest on shooting, Lil Tjay arrest

The Brief A Bronx native rapper is under arrest after a fight outside a Florida casino led to a shooting that left Offset hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lil Tjay was taken into custody in connection with the shooting of rapper Offset, though his attorney denies he played any role in the gunfire. Offset is recovering after being shot outside a South Florida hotel, as police investigate the incident and arrest Bronx rapper Lil Tjay following a pre-shooting altercation.



Bronx rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested in connection with the shooting of rapper Offset, authorities said.

SKIP TO: Who is Offset? | Who is Lil Tjay?

What we know:

Lil Tjay, whose legal name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was taken into custody in Florida and charged with disorderly conduct following an altercation that preceded the shooting, according to the Seminole Police Department.

What happened to Offset?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Rapper Offset performs onstage during Day 2 of 2024 Revolt World at Pangaea Studios on September 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Investigators said the incident unfolded outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Police said Merritt was involved in a fight before gunfire broke out in a valet area. A second person was detained at the scene but has not been charged.

Offset, the former Migos rapper, was struck during the shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson said he remains in stable condition and is being closely monitored.

Who shot Offset?

Authorities have not publicly identified a shooter, and the investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, Lil Tjay's attorney denied that the rapper was involved in the shooting, saying reports suggesting otherwise are false.

What is Tjay saying?

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 6: Lil Tjay performs at day 2 of Rolling Loud Europe 2024 at Magna Racino on July 6, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Mario Skraban/Getty Images) Expand

What they're saying:

"We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood," the statement said.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," the statement continued. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the occurrence of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rapper Offset performs during Offset Set It Off Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

What is Offset's connection to Lil Tjay?

The two artists previously collaborated on the 2021 song "Run It Up."

Offset spotted outside hospital

Where did Offset get shot?

The backstory:

The shooting happened Monday night outside the casino in South Florida, according to police.

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was wounded in what officials described as an active and ongoing investigation.

Two people were initially detained following the incident as detectives worked to determine what led to the violence.

Online speculation quickly linked Lil Tjay to the shooting, though his legal team has pushed back on those claims.

Police have confirmed his arrest is connected to the broader incident but have not detailed his exact role.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Rapper Offset performs onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Offset rose to fame as a member of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, one of the most influential rap groups of the 2010s.

The group broke through with the 2013 hit "Versace" and later scored a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Bad and Boujee."

Migos helped popularize a rapid-fire triplet flow that reshaped modern trap music. Their catalog includes hits like "Stir Fry," "Narcos" and "T-Shirt."

Offset and Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset at Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Offset later launched a solo career, releasing albums including "Father of Four in 2019," "Set It Off" in 2023 and "Kiari" in 2025.

He was married to rapper Cardi B in 2017.

She filed for divorce in 2024.

The couple share three children.

Takeoff's death

Offset speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG) ( )

Offset’s career has also been shaped by tragedy. Fellow Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed in 2022 in Houston.

The killing was part of a string of high-profile shootings involving hip-hop artists in recent years.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Lil Tjay attends the Lil Tjay premiere at Everyman Broadgate on October 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lil Tjay x Everyman)

Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, is a Bronx native rapper who emerged from New York City’s drill and melodic rap scene.

How old is Lil TJay?

Tjay was born on April, 30, 2001. He is 24 years old.

He gained early attention with songs released online, including "Resume" and "Brothers," the latter of which achieved multi-platinum success and led to a deal with Columbia Records.

His music blends singing and rapping, often reflecting on his upbringing in the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 08: Lil Tjay performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 08, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Merritt has cited artists like Drake, Meek Mill and Usher as influences.

Lil Tjay's legal history

His life has also been marked by legal issues and violence.

At 15, he was arrested for robbery and later began writing music while in detention.

Lil Tjay shot in NJ

In 2022, he survived a near-fatal shooting in New Jersey, where he was struck multiple times during an attempted robbery. He later chronicled his recovery in the song "Beat the Odds."

More recently, Merritt has faced additional legal troubles, including a weapons-related arrest in New York in 2023.

His latest arrest comes as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting that left Offset hospitalized.