Officials: Wharton State Forest wildfire mostly contained, illegal campfire may be cause

Firefighters are still battling to control a massive wildfire that ignited over 48 hours ago in a New Jersey state forest.

The blaze broke out at Wharton State Forest Sunday morning, quickly spreading from 50 to 13,500 acres as of Tuesday. Officials said it had the potential to become the "largest wildfire in the state of New Jersey in 15 years."

Officials say the wildfire is 95 percent contained, and are confident it will stay within their 15,175-acre containment area.

An illegal, unattended campfire was found near the origin of the wildfire, according to officials. The campfire is now being investigated as a potential cause after natural causes were ruled out.

Spanning both Burlington and Atlantic counties, officials say the wildfire spread quickly due its remote position, extremely intense fire behavior and weather conditions.

The park, several campgrounds, hiking trails, roads and Batsto Village were evacuated and closed due to the fire:

Route 542 and 206 reopened Tuesday

Campgrounds remain closed

Park remains closed to recreational activities

Batsto Village still closed as of Tuesday

No injuries were reported due to the fire, and officials say they were able to protect 18 threatened structures from any damage.

Smoke is likely to remain in the area for several days, and up to a week, according to officials.

At least 75 firefighters, 22 engines and a helicopter remain on scene to monitor and contain the fire.