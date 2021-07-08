Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
6
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:40 AM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Officials: Florida man discovers winning Powerball ticket while cleaning home

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
88316f19-GettyImages-504689876.jpg article

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 12: A customer holds Powerball tickets that he purchased at Kavanagh Liquors on January 12, 2015 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is a million dollars richer after discovering a winning Powerball ticket while cleaning his home, officials said.

The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that Kenneth Morgan, 54, from Jacksonville claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on April 17, 2021. They said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

"I was cleaning the house on the fourth of July when I found the POWERBALL ticket in a drawer," Morgan told the Florida Lottery. "I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner - I'm still in shock!"

MORE NEWS: Surfside condo collapse: Death toll climbs to 60 amid recovery effort

Officials reported that Morgan purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix Liquor Store at 12620 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Thursday with an estimated $113 million jackpot.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.