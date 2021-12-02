Officers seize over $30 million worth of fake designer products at Port of Long Beach

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Thursday seized thousands of fake designer bags and clothing items at the Port of Long Beach, according to the agency.

In total, the agency confiscated 13,586 counterfeit designer products, which arrived in the port on a cargo shipment from China which, if genuine, would be worth over $30 million. The merchandise included knock-off handbags, back, packs, clothes, and more, and featured fake branding from Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint-Laurent, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.

"CBP commits substantial law enforcement resources to keep counterfeit and pirated goods out of U.S. supply chains, markets, and streets," said Carlos C. Martel, CBP's Director of Field Operations in LA. "Now more than ever, CBP officers remain vigilant, committed, and focused on disrupting these smuggling operations."

Port Director Donald Kusser said that counterfeit products are sold a lot more online during the holiday season because that's when people are looking for deals.

A counterfeit bag, seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

CBP says that consumers can do simple things to make sure they don't purchase fake merchandise:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

From October 2019 through September 2020, CBP personnel nationwide seized knock-off goods worth an estimated $1.3 billion in retail value.

