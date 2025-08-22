Narcotics detective shot during attempted carjacking in Queens while executing search warrant

The Brief According to police, a 28-year-old suspect with ten prior arrests and four convictions is in custody after an attempted carjacking in Queens. The suspect assaulted an Uber driver and tried to steal his car before being confronted by officers. The suspect is being questioned as investigators confirm an NYPD detective was shot in a friendly fire incident during the response.



A Queens narcotics detective was shot in the arm and leg Friday morning in Whitestone, police confirmed.

Officials say the shooting was a "friendly fire incident," and the detective’s injuries are not life-threatening. He is expected to make a full recovery.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the suspect a "career criminal" with prior arrests for robbery and assaulting officers.

"This is an individual who should have been in jail," Adams said. "Our officers run towards danger when others run away."

What we know:

The incident began around 8:52 a.m. when an Uber driver was parked near 143-01 22nd Road. Police say a man approached the car, announced a robbery, and assaulted the driver. The driver called 911, and when the suspect attempted to steal the car, he could not drive away because the driver still had the keys. The suspect then assaulted the driver again before fleeing.

Queens narcotics detectives executing a search warrant nearby joined patrol officers who were responding to the Uber driver’s call. As police tried to block the suspect’s vehicle, the detective was shot in the arm and leg. Officials later confirmed it was a friendly fire incident, likely from another officer on the scene.

Police say suspect had nearly a dozen prior arrests

The suspect, a 28-year-old man with ten prior arrests and four convictions, is in custody and being questioned. Police say his record includes assaults on officers and robbery charges. Before approaching the Uber driver, he attempted to rob two other people earlier Friday morning. One victim said he had a weapon, and another reported seeing a firearm, but investigators have not recovered a gun connected to the detective’s shooting.

SkyFOX flew over scene where an officer was shot.