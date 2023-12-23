Bronx police-involved shooting: Suspect held mother at knifepoint in apartment, police say

article

According to the NYPD, a suspect was shot by police on Saturday near Bedford Park in the Bronx.

Police responded to a call regarding a stabbing in a two-bedroom apartment building on Crescent Avenue.

Police said the suspect told a family member that he was going to kill his family and himself.

"Today was a complete tragedy during this holiday season," — NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell

When officers arrived, a 19-year-old with slash wounds to the face came running out of the apartment.

When police went inside the apartment, they said they found the suspect holding his mother in a front headlock, while holding a large knife.

Officials said the mother had already been bleeding.

Knife police say they recovered at the scene of incident in the Bronx. (Credit: @NYPDnews on X)

"Everyday in this city our cops respond to calls of emotionally disturbed people, and it's a tough job for our cops to handle these," — NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell

Officers said they gave multiple commands to drop the knife before firing.

"…Our officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject in the head, and saved the mother's life," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Police said they rendered aid and that the incident was recorded on bodycam.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

NYPD officials said there is a history of domestic violence calls from the apartment where the incident took place.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.