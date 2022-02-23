Officer killed, suspect dead following shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

A law enforcement officer has been killed, and a suspect has died following a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston Police Department, an officer was attacked at the mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

HPD reported that the officer, who is not from their department, and the suspect were shot and taken to local hospitals.

The unidentified officer is with the San Jacinto County Pct. 1, and while no word was given on what led to the initial shooting, we're told the officer passed away.

Meanwhile, the suspect was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital but later was pronounced dead.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.