Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Monroe County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:04 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Monroe County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:14 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Monroe County
Flood Warning
until THU 7:30 AM EST, Monroe County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Western Bergen County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Sussex County

Officer killed, suspect dead following shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:49PM
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Officer killed, suspect condition unknown in PlazAmericas shooting

FOX 26 News has team coverage of the shooting that killed a law enforcement officer and at least injured a suspect. Randy Wallace reports the suspect was shot by three Houston police officers.

HOUSTON - A law enforcement officer has been killed, and a suspect has died following a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

According to Houston Police Department, an officer was attacked at the mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard. 

HPD reported that the officer, who is not from their department, and the suspect were shot and taken to local hospitals.

The unidentified officer is with the San Jacinto County Pct. 1, and while no word was given on what led to the initial shooting, we're told the officer passed away. 

Meanwhile, the suspect was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital but later was pronounced dead. 

snapshot - 2022-02-23T164431.172

GET THE LATEST ALERTS ON THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.