Officer, firefighter rescue man after driving car into bay in Suffolk County

A News 12 Long Island crew was at the scene covering an unrelated story when they witness the whole thing. Their camera was rolling the entire time.

"I was watching this guys from the front of his car banging the sides of doors and windows, praying for dear life praying." — News 12 Long Island reporter Caroline Flynn

Suffolk County Police say it happened Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

They say the driver who has been identified as 33- Nestor Riosarvealo was in a state of panic as the water kept rising.

At one point authorities say it was up to his chin. "I saw the car submerged…I knew I had precious seconds. I just had to get into the water," said Suffolk County police officer Edward Pitre.

Officer Pitre who has been on the force for two years was the first to arrive at the scene.

He tried to break the window but was unsuccessful.

"This is not easy to do because he was in full uniform he's wearing a vest he has his gun belt on add 20 lbs to his body," said Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Moments later firefighter Peter Feehan arrived.

He took a tool and smashed the back window.

That's when Officer Pitre reached in and pulled the victim out.

"Once the window broke the car sank quickly right up to the roof of the car," described Firefighter Feehan.

The first responder says they are no hero just do what they've been trained to do. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries he's expected to come to a full recovery.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating exactly what happened here, but they do not believe drugs or alcohol have anything to do with this incident.