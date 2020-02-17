Office building implosion fails

It's being called the 'leaning tower of Dallas.'

An 11- story office building on North Haskell Avenue that was supposed to implode on Sunday didn't entirely collapse as was planned.

The core of the building which house an elevator and stairwell shafts remained upright after the attempted implosion.

The mangled towed that remained did not pose a safety risk, according to engineers.

Crews were reportedly expected to be back at work trying to bring it down on Monday.