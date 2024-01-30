Off-duty Texas school officer in coma after selfless act turns tragic

article

A Texas school police officer remains in a medically-induced coma after she was struck by a vehicle, according to the Edgewood Independent School District.

School officials said Officer Tina Egelston was hit late in the evening of January 20.

According to San Antonio police, Egelston was helping a stranded driver who was pulled over to the side of the road. She was helping the driver with jumper cables.

Officers said a 2015 black Nissan Frontier pickup truck struck the vehicles, which then struck Egelston and the stranded driver.

Both were hurt. Egelston was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The stranded driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Splendora police seize fruit drink 'infused with a liquid controlled substance'

Egelston's family's said the stranded driver had also ran out of gas.

"Two people had asked her for a ride back to their vehicle that had run out of gas. And of course, she gave them a ride, because that is what she does," Egelston's niece Jennifer Leslie told a local outlet.

The family added that Egelston suffered broken ribs and a severe brain injury.

"There are fractures in her skull. She has some bleeds in her brain," Leslie added.

The family hopes to get a prognosis of the officer later this week.

"We are sad, but we are optimistic because she does have a fighting spirit," EISD PD Chief Jesse Quiroga said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We are hoping she can hear us. I’m optimistic that she’ll be back to us soon."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.