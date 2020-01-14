Off-duty Secret Service agent shoots, kills dog in Brooklyn

An off-duty U.S. Secret Service agent shot and killed a dog in Brooklyn.

The agency said the dog was unleashed and aggressive. Police sources and witnesses told the NY Daily News the dog was being walked on a leash when it was shot. The paper posted a photo of the dog's body at the scene with its leash attached.

The incident occurred Monday at about 9:45 p.m. at the corner of East 8th St. and Caton Place in Windsor Terrace.

A couple was walking the female Belgian Shepherd when it started barking.

As the agent turned the corner he came upon the dog who charged at him, said police.

The startled agent took out a gun a shot the dog, reported the Daily News.

“An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unleashed and aggressive canine in Brooklyn, NY this evening. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment.” — U.S. Secret Service spokesperson

The NYPD said an investigation was ongoing.