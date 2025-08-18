Off-duty NYPD officer kills armed man in apparent ambush, second suspect at large

The Brief An off-duty NYPD officer was ambushed by two men on mopeds in Washington Heights Sunday night. The officer fatally shot a 30-year-old suspect who displayed a firearm; police recovered a 9mm gun at the scene. The second suspect, dressed in all black, fled south on Amsterdam Avenue and remains at large.



An off-duty NYPD officer was ambushed in Washington Heights late Sunday night, sparking a deadly confrontation that left one man dead and another on the run.

Police say the officer was standing outside a residential building near West 173rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when two men approached him on separate mopeds.

"One male got off the moped and asked the officer if he knew an individual's name, and then proceeded to display a firearm," said NYPD Deputy Chief Eric Pagan. "Once seeing the firearm, the off-duty officer drew his firearm and discharged multiple rounds, striking the man."

The 30-year-old suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene.

The second man, described as wearing all black, fled on a moped heading south on Amsterdam Avenue. Police say the search for him is ongoing.

The shooting comes just 48 hours after another deadly incident involving off-duty officers on Staten Island. In that case, police fatally shot a 44-year-old man holding what looked like a real gun, later determined to be an imitation firearm.

Authorities say Sunday night’s ambush underscores the dangers NYPD officers face even when they’re off the clock.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to track down the second suspect.