Off-duty officer killed in hit-and-run on BQE, police say
BROOKLYN - An off-duty NYPD officer was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, police said.
What we know:
The collision happened around 8:27 a.m. near exit 27. According to officials, the officer was riding a Yamaha R1 motorcycle westbound in the outermost lane when a box truck struck him.
The truck’s driver fled the scene and has not been identified, police said.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
His name has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.