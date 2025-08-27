Off-duty officer killed in hit-and-run on BQE, police say

The Brief An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Wednesday morning. Police say the officer was riding a Yamaha R1 motorcycle when a box truck struck him near exit 27. The driver fled the scene and has not been identified; the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.



An off-duty NYPD officer was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, police said.

What we know:

The collision happened around 8:27 a.m. near exit 27. According to officials, the officer was riding a Yamaha R1 motorcycle westbound in the outermost lane when a box truck struck him.

The truck’s driver fled the scene and has not been identified, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

His name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.