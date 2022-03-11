Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty NYPD officer's gun stolen during fight in Hell's Kitchen

By
Published 
Hell's Kitchen
FOX 5 NY

Off-duty cop's gun stolen

An off-duty NYPD officer's gun was stolen during a fistfight in Hell's Kitchen early Friday morning.

NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer's gun was stolen during a fistfight in Hell's Kitchen early Friday morning.

The department said the cop and a male friend got into a fight at about 5:15 a.m. with four other men inside a deli at West 51st Street and 9th Avenue. The officer lost the fight and his gun was stolen.

The suspects fled southbound on 9th Avenue in a grey Dodge Charger.

The off-duty officer suffered bruises and cuts but was not seriously injured. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

SkyFox was over the scene where several police cruisers and officers had descended. The area was cordoned off.

The NYPD was searching for the suspects and the weapon.