Off-duty NYPD officer's gun stolen during fight in Hell's Kitchen

An off-duty NYPD officer's gun was stolen during a fistfight in Hell's Kitchen early Friday morning.

The department said the cop and a male friend got into a fight at about 5:15 a.m. with four other men inside a deli at West 51st Street and 9th Avenue. The officer lost the fight and his gun was stolen.

The suspects fled southbound on 9th Avenue in a grey Dodge Charger.

The off-duty officer suffered bruises and cuts but was not seriously injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

SkyFox was over the scene where several police cruisers and officers had descended. The area was cordoned off.

Advertisement

The NYPD was searching for the suspects and the weapon.