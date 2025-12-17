Off-duty NYPD officer under investigation for fatal Rockland County crash

article

The Brief An NYPD officer is being investigated for their alleged involvement in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Rockland County. William Huertas was hit and killed on Route 303 in Orangeburg on Dec. 13. The officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.



An NYPD officer is under investigation after they were allegedly involved in a crash that killed a man in Rockland County over the weekend.

NYPD officer under investigation

What we know:

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the investigation into the off-duty officer on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Dec. 13, on Route 303 in Orangeburg. That's when James said that the officer hit a pedestrian, identified as William Huertas.

Huertas was taken to the hospital, and later died.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the officer who allegedly hit Huertas. It also was not clear whether Huertas was in the road when he was hit.

The AG's Office of Special Investigation is looking into the crash.